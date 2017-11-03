Melania Trump Wears Electric Blue Jacket & Matching Pumps to Depart for Asia

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears an electric blue pantsuit with oversized sunglasses while leaving the White House. Rex Shutterstock

As a former model, Melania Trump knows fashion well — and she continued her stylish run in a bright blue jacket and matching Christian Louboutin pumps as she boarded Air Force 1 en route to Asia today.

Melania is known for her love of Christian Louboutin shoes. She frequently sports pumps from the brand, often adding a pop of color to ensembles with brightly colored Louboutin footwear. Today, the 47-year-old matched her suede stilettos to her jacket for a chic monochromatic look.

The first lady and president embarked on a 9-day Asia tour, which begins today with a stop in Hawaii. The tour will continue with visits to Japan, Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

On the Trump family’s most recent big tour to Europe for the G20 Summit, Melania put together several chic looks, wearing Valentino checkered pants and black pumps for the flight out, a printed dress and purple heels in Poland and a ’20-inspired fringe dress with white shoes in Germany.

