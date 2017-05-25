Melania Trump Matches Her Strappy $2K Rose-Embellished D&G Sandals With a Pedi in Brussels

View Slideshow Melania Trump (center) wears head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana at a meeting of NATO heads of state and government in Brussels. REX Shutterstock.

As a former model, Melania Trump knows how to flatter her body from head to toe.

And today at the NATO summit in Brussels, the first lady’s style savvy was in full bloom with a black lace off-the-shoulder dress teamed with rose-embellished sandals — and the pedicure in the floral hue to match.

Melania Trump (center) wears head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana , featuring a romantic off-the-shoulder lace dress with strappy sandals while at a meeting of NATO heads of state and government in Brussels. (Far right: first lady of France Brigitte Macron .) REX Shutterstock

The 47-year-old looked like a walking love letter to Dolce & Gabbana, clad in a bespoke lace tulle dress and strappy Kira sandals by the Italian luxury label.

D&G’s spring 2017 holiday-inspired Kira sandals from its Tropico Italiano collection feature an open toe, crisscross straps and 4-inch stilleto heel. And while it’s business in front, the party is in the back — a counter and heel embellished with rose detail and crystals.

The shoes retail for $1,995 on Farfetch.com, but Net-a-Porter.com has them on sale for $1,397.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Kira sandals; $1,995; Farfetch.com Courtesy of Farfetch.com.

Melania joined first lady of France Brigitte Macron (née Trogneux), who had on nude pumps, as well as other wives and partners of international political leaders, for a group photo.

The mother of Barron Trump, one of Donald’s five children, has already stepped out in style for high-profile events while accompanying the president on his first overseas tour. She has made appearances in Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik pumps in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Vatican City, but this is the first occasion she’s slipped on sandals for an outing since becoming first lady.

During her tenure, Melania hasn’t strayed much from her favorite sky-high pump style, but she has donned two pairs of Christian Louboutin flats for previous events.

Earlier in the day she had another chic moment when she stepped out in a blush rose Maison Ullens custom leather jacket and skirt teamed with snakeskin pumps when she visited Belgium’s Queen Fabiola hospital.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Melania at the NATO summit.