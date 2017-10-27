Melania Trump Makes a Chic Statement in Dress With Dramatic Puff Sleeves

Melania Trump speaks at the White House on Oct. 27. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump sported a navy dress with dramatic puff sleeves at the White House today as her husband, President Donald Trump, declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

The first lady looked chic in her knee-length Martin Grant dress ($975), which she paired with pointy-toe pumps.

Melania has an affinity for stilettos, and she frequently steps out in styles by designers Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

As a former model, Melania likes to experiment with her looks, and this is not the first time the first lady has chosen a dress with statement puff sleeves. For an appearance at the United Nations in September, Melania sported a hot-pink Delpozo dress that brought some heat with oversized sleeves.

At the president’s address in the White House’s East Room, Melania spoke about the importance of overcoming the opioid crisis and combating drug demand, providing support for her husband’s decision to declare the epidemic a public health emergency.

Proud to support @potus today as he declared our nation's opioid crisis a public health emergency. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

