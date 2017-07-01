Barron Trump Steps Out in Summer-Ready Gucci Moccasins With Melania & Donald

View Slideshow President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania, wearing a skirt by Altuzarra and white So Kate pumps by Christian Louboutin, and their son Barron, wearing Gucci loafer moccasins, board Air Force One for a trip to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on June 30. REX Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that Barron Trump has taken some styling cues from his trendy mother, a former runway fixture.

The 11-year-old son of President Donald Trump — whose age is hard to believe given his height nearly matches that of his 6-foot-2-inch father — marched across the White House South Lawn on Friday rocking a pair of sleek, casual shoes that are versatile for any occasion this summer.

Barron teamed Gucci’s black loafer moccasins with khaki shorts and a T-shirt when he joined his parents on Air Force One for a weekend getaway to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

The youngster, one of Donald’s five children, is currently enjoying a summer break from school, but when he’s headed to class he coordinates his prep school uniform with dark New Balance 574 Core sneakers.

Detail of Barron Trump’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

The American-made lifestyle brand’s heritage kicks are available in several colorways and retail for $74.99 on newbalance.com, but Barron’s specific style can be custom-ordered for around $149.

Earlier this month he rocked a statement T-shirt emblazoned with “The Expert” that’s available for $12.99 on etsy.com.

Of course, his father stuck to a formal suit teamed with dress shoes, but the first lady embraced summer style with a chic ensemble.

Melania Trump wears Altuzarra’s gingham Wilcox skirt with Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. REX Shutterstock

The former model had on a white button-down top with Altuzarra’s red gingham Wilcox pencil skirt that’s currently on sale for $358 — 60-percent off the retail price on net-a-porter.com.

Melania completed the look with a pair of white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. The shoes feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel; they’re available for $675 on nordstrom.com.

