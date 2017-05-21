Melania Trump Shows Her Stripes in Zebra Pumps & Safari Dress — And Then Changes Into a Suit in Saudi Arabia

View Slideshow Melania Trump on day two of her visit to Saudi Arabia with President Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump found an apt match in footwear to her latest look while accompanying President Donald Trump on his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia.

The former model and mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, stepped out in a Ralph Lauren Collection safari shirt-dress and striped pumps today when she went to the American International School and an all-women’s business services center in Riyadh.

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren Collection safari shirt-dress with brown and white striped pumps during a visit to the American International School on the second day of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia. REX Shutterstock.

Her Ralph Lauren khaki-colored shirt-dress featured a collar, buttons from top to bottom, and hemline that cut just around the knee. She accessorized with gold bangles and a chunky brown belt that had thick white stitching.

The 47-year-old completed the sleek look with zebra-patterned pumps that featured a high stiletto heel.

For the Arab Islamic American Summit, Melania made a business-chic transformation into a tailored white blazer with matching trousers and a black blouse with ladylike bow detail. Black pumps with embossed snakeskin material complemented the ensemble.

Melania Trump wears a white blazer with trousers and a black blouse with ladylike bow detail, with a pair of black snakeskin-embossed pumps at the Arab Islamic American Summit on the second day of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia. REX Shutterstock.

She made good use of the pant pockets, where she placed her hands, and made her way to take a seat by Ivanka Trump, who had on an ice blue Escada suit, and Jared Kushner.

