Melania and Ivanka Trump Wore Flashy Designer Outfits for President Trump’s Congress Speech

Melania and Ivanka Trump didn’t hold back Tuesday when it came to their looks for President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.
Ivanka, who received a lot of flak on social media when she wore a $5,000 dress amid the her father’s implementation of a controversial travel ban, went with another pricey look for the occasion: a Roland Mouret pink dress that retails for $2,995. She paired the bright dress with black pumps, probably from her Ivanka Trump line. It was a more unconventional look to wear during a speech at Congress, particularly since her shoulders were exposed.
Melania, meanwhile, went with a slightly more formal look. She opted for a black Michael Kors suit, but it certainly wasn’t conservative in terms of price. The jacket alone retails for nearly $5,000, and the skirt goes for about $4,500. We didn’t get a look at her footwear, but we do know that the first lady is partial to brands such as Christian Louboutin. Melania received both praise and criticism for her outfit; some said its roughly $10,000 price tag was not exactly appropriate for Congress.
