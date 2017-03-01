Melania and Ivanka Trump Wore Flashy Designer Outfits for President Trump’s Congress Speech

By / 1 hour ago
Melania Trump Outfit Congress Speech
Melania Trump wearing Michael Kors at President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.
Melania and Ivanka Trump didn’t hold back Tuesday when it came to their looks for President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Ivanka, who received a lot of flak on social media when she wore a $5,000 dress amid the her father’s implementation of a controversial travel ban, went with another pricey look for the occasion: a Roland Mouret pink dress that retails for $2,995. She paired the bright dress with black pumps, probably from her Ivanka Trump line. It was a more unconventional look to wear during a speech at Congress, particularly since her shoulders were exposed.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

Melania, meanwhile, went with a slightly more formal look. She opted for a black Michael Kors suit, but it certainly wasn’t conservative in terms of price. The jacket alone retails for nearly $5,000, and the skirt goes for about $4,500. We didn’t get a look at her footwear, but we do know that the first lady is partial to brands such as Christian Louboutin. Melania received both praise and criticism for her outfit; some said its roughly $10,000 price tag was not exactly appropriate for Congress.

Melania Trump Outfit Congress SpeechMelania Trump wearing a Michael Kors suit Feb. 28 at the joint session of Congress. REX Shutterstock
Melania Trump Outfit Congress SpeechMelania Trump wearing a Michael Kors suit and Ivanka Trump wearing Roland Mouret. REX Shutterstock

