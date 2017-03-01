Melania and Ivanka Trump Wore Flashy Designer Outfits for President Trump’s Congress Speech

Melania Trump wearing Michael Kors at President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. REX Shutterstock

Melania and Ivanka Trump didn’t hold back Tuesday when it came to their looks for President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress.

Ivanka, who received a lot of flak on social media when she wore a $5,000 dress amid the her father’s implementation of a controversial travel ban, went with another pricey look for the occasion: a Roland Mouret pink dress that retails for $2,995. She paired the bright dress with black pumps, probably from her Ivanka Trump line. It was a more unconventional look to wear during a speech at Congress, particularly since her shoulders were exposed.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Melania, meanwhile, went with a slightly more formal look. She opted for a black Michael Kors suit, but it certainly wasn’t conservative in terms of price. The jacket alone retails for nearly $5,000, and the skirt goes for about $4,500. We didn’t get a look at her footwear, but we do know that the first lady is partial to brands such as Christian Louboutin. Melania received both praise and criticism for her outfit; some said its roughly $10,000 price tag was not exactly appropriate for Congress.

Melania Trump wearing a Michael Kors suit Feb. 28 at the joint session of Congress. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump wearing a Michael Kors suit and Ivanka Trump wearing Roland Mouret. REX Shutterstock

I'm sorry, but sequins are NOT appropriate for a #JointAddress Get your shit together, Melania. 🙄 — Jackie Davis (@devauldavisj) March 1, 2017

Who wears black sequins to Congress?. Where you going after the speech Melania, da club? #JointAddress — Wendy L. Wilson (@WendyLWilson_) March 1, 2017

I'm going on record as saying that I don't think Melania Trump looks inappropriate at all. #JointAddress — ET2U (@ET2U) March 1, 2017

