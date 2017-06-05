Melania Trump Wears Shiny Champagne Dress & Heels at Ford’s Theatre Gala

View Slideshow Melania Trump wore Monique Lhullier's champange knot gown to attend the annual Ford's Theatre gala. REX Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump shined in head-to-toe champagne at the Ford’s Theatre Gala on Sunday, while first daughter Ivanka Trump headed to the event in a dark red gown with metallic sandals.

Melania wore a Monique Lhullier knot dress and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps as she accompanied President Donald Trump to the couple’s first public event in the capital since moving into the White House.

First lady Melania Trump complemented her nude Monique Lhullier gown with a pair of Manolo Blahniks on Sunday.

Melania tends to favor Christian Louboutin shoes, but this is not the first time the 47-year-old stiletto fan has stepped out in Manolos.

Ivanka, accompanied by husband Jared Kushner, donned a tea-length, long-sleeved J Mendel dress that sells for $5,500, which she paired with shiny block sandals from her own line.

Melania took to Twitter after the gala, writing “Thank you to everyone at @fordstheatre for tonight’s performances! @POTUS and I enjoyed the evening very much.”

Ivanka’s relatively affordable sandals, priced under $100, are available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

Ivanka Trump Women’s Klover Heeled Sandal, $79.99; amazon.com

