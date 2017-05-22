Melania Trump Goes For Fitted All-White Look As She Arrives in Israel With President Trump

View Slideshow Melania Trump arrived in Israel with President Trump on May 22 and was greeted by Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock

After visiting Saudi Arabia over the weekend, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Israel on Monday.

They were greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. As the Trumps descended the stairs of Air Force One, Melania could be seen sporting an all-white skirt suit complete with a wide belt, black sunglasses and a pair of red and white striped pumps.

It turns out Melania actually wore the same style of pumps in Saudi Arabia in brown and white, which complemented her safari-style belted Ralph Lauren dress. As the two arrived at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Melania wore a Michael Kors jacket and matching skirt. The jacket is on sale for $997. The striped pumps added a pop of color to the monochromatic look.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump descend the stairs of Air Force One in Israel. REX Shutterstock

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, followed by Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s striped pumps. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump wears a Ralph Lauren Collection safari shirt-dress with brown and white striped pumps during a visit to the American International School on her second day of President Trump’s first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia. REX Shutterstock

After President Trump gave a speech at the airport, they visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the holiest site in Christianity, and will also visit the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism. After visiting Israel, President Trump and the first lady will fly to Rome, where he’ll meet the Pope, and then go on to Brussels and Sicily.

