‘Spot the Difference’: D&G Co-Founder Compares Melania Trump to Movie Star Sophia Loren

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana compared Melania Trump, at left, to big screen siren Sophia Loren. REX Shutterstock

Sophia Loren is one of the most glamorous style icons of Old Hollywood’s golden era — and her resemblance to another stylish figure is not lost on Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana.

“@flotus and #SophiaLoren spot the difference,” Gabbana captioned a composite of Melania Trump and the Italian actress today on Instagram.

The designer’s new muse stepped out in Sicily today wearing two looks by the luxury brand — a floral print dress teamed with white flats and an embellished black midi dress with pink pumps by Christian Louboutin.

The dress retails for $3,995 and is currently sold out on Modaoperandi.com. Louboutin’s So Kate high heels are available for $675 on Nordstrom.com.

Melania Trump wears a flowy floral-print dress by Dolce & Gabbana with white flats in Sicily. REX Shutterstock

The first lady attended G7 Summit events on the Italian island alongside the wives and partners of other global leaders while joining President Donald Trump on his first overseas tour.

Some of the other women who showed off their style included France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron (nee Trogneux), wife of French president Emmanual Macron, who went on a shopping trip with Emanuela Mauro, wife of Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Brigitte Macron (nee Trogneux), wife of French president Emmanual Macron, shops with Emanuela Mauro, wife of Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. REX Shutterstock

Brigitte dressed in a casual look that included a white blouse, jeans and a pair of wedge heels with black cap toes.

