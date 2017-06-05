Melania Trump Wears Champagne Head to Toe for Gala at Ford’s Theatre

By / 6 hours ago
Melania Trump Wears Manolo Blahnik Shoes View Slideshow

First lady Melania Trump shined in head-to-toe champagne at the Ford’s Theatre Gala Sunday, while first daughter Ivanka Trump headed to the theater in a dark red gown with shiny sandals.

Melania wore a Monique Lhullier knot dress and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps as she accompanied President Donald Trump to the couple’s first public event in the capital since moving to the White House.

ivanka
Ivanka Trump Styled Her Cocktail Dress With These Comfy Heels at White House Bill Signing

Melania Trump in Manolos First lady Melania Trump complemented her nude Monique Lhullier gown with a pair of Manolo Blahniks Sunday.

Melania tends to favor Christian Louboutin shoes, but this is not the first time the 47-year-old stiletto fan has stepped out in Manolos.

Ivanka, accompanied by husband Jared Kushner, donned a tea-length, long-sleeved J Mendel dress that sells for $5,500, which she paired with metallic block sandals from her own line.

Melania took to Twitter after the gala, writing “Thank you to everyone at @fordstheatre for tonight’s performances! @POTUS and I enjoyed the evening very much.

Ivanka’s relatively affordable sandals, priced under $100, are available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

Ivanka Trump sandals

Ivanka Trump Women’s Klover Heeled Sandal, $79.99; amazon.com 

 