Scary Spice Mel B Went Posh in Pink Latex and Lace-Up Sandals

Mel B at an "America's Got Talent" photo call in L.A. on July 5. REX Shutterstock

Melanie Brown may be best known as Scary Spice from the Spice Girls, but the star went posh for her latest walk on the red carpet. She joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who are turning “pretty in pink” attire into a red carpet mainstay, such as Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, who both transformed into life-size Barbies for their respective industry events as of late. Mel B, however, skirted the doll-like aesthetic in lieu of a more sultry look.

Mel B chose latex and lace-ups for her latest red carpet event. REX/Shutterstock

Brown chose a skin-tight latex dress in bubblegum pink. While the form-fitting number was enough to turn heads on its own, the singer’s shoes were just as eye-catching. In fact, the lace-up sandals had actual eyes as part of the shoe’s elaborate embellishments. The style, from Dsquared2’s spring ’17 runway show, also featured a fuchsia heart and red cross ,which added pops of color to her outfit.

A close-up of Mel B’s embellished Dsqaured2 lace-up heels. REX/Shutterstock

Other stars at the event alongside Brown were co-hosts Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks.

