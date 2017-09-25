Megyn Kelly Debuts Her New Morning Show in Sky-High Heels

Megyn Kelly on the set of "Megyn Kelly Today." Rex Shutterstock

Best known for her work as a political talk show host, Megyn Kelly made a big move this year when she announced that she would be leaving Fox News in favor of its competitor, NBC.

This morning, Kelly stepped onto the set of “Megan Kelly Today” in sleek black stilettos for its inaugural episode. She teamed her heels with skinny black trousers with a feminine, frilled cuff at the ankle and a pink bow blouse.

Megyn Kelly of Megyn Kelly Today wore Gucci trousers for the premiere of her new show on NBC #megynkelly#gucci#today A post shared by Sam (@samsfashionfinds) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Kelly hosted her Fox program, “The Kelly File,” for over three years. Airing nightly at 9 p.m., Kelly spent the show dissecting political moves and debating with political experts. Quite the opposite, “Megyn Kelly Today” airs live at 9 a.m. and is a politics-free zone. “The truth is, I am kind of done with politics for now,” she said early into the episode after joking that she would start the program by analyzing President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Instead, the show was more lighthearted, focusing on entertainment and lifestyle. One highlight was a discussion this week’s upcoming reboot of NBC’s “Will and Grace” along with the sitcom’s stars. What Kelly did carry over from her former show was her signature sartorial fashion sense, which includes a high pair of simple pumps in every outfit.

Even with this departure from her former reporting format, it’s clear that Kelly’s fashion sense has stayed the same.

