Megyn Kelly Disappoints Guests on New Talk Show — But Her Sky-High Stilettos Are On-Trend

Megyn Kelly is three days into her new program, “Megyn Kelly Today,” and seems to be off on a rough start. She started her debut episode Monday morning announcing that she was done with politics and ready to move into entertainment and lifestyle news.

Though the former lawyer seemed confident and eager to make this major transition, guests Jane Fonda and Debra Messing have seemingly not been as thrilled.

On this morning’s episode, Kelly wore a striking contrast panel pleated midi-skirt by Gabriela Hearst with a simple white blouse and finished the look with high stilettos as per usual. Today’s style featured beige suede with a pointed toe.

Kelly sat down with her main guests of the day, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford, to discuss their new Netflix film, “Our Souls at Night.” In the midst of reminiscing on works Fonda and Redford had done together over their careers, Kelly reminded viewers that although she has moved past politics, she is still intent on discussing and debating serious issues.

“You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but you look amazing. I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done — why not?” Kelly asked Fonda, 79.

As the positivity slowly drained from Fonda’s face, the actress took a pause before retorting, “We really want to talk about that now?”

She then quickly yet politely moved the conversation back to her upcoming Netflix film.

Debra Messing, Kelly’s guest from Monday, didn’t seem too happy with the morning show host’s line of questioning either. After discussing this week’s upcoming reboot of “Will and Grace” with the show’s stars, Kelly invited a fan from the audience to share how the show had impacted him.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly asked, likely meaning to ask whether “Will and Grace” had helped him to confidently embrace who he is and inspired his career path.

Though this fan did not seem put off by Kelly’s comment, critics turned to social media. Fans commented on Messing’s Instagram post of a bowl of cucumbers, sharing their disappointment in Kelly.

Messing replied that she hadn’t realized she would be meeting with Megyn Kelly when she went on the NBC morning show, explaining that her itinerary had just said “Today Show appearance.” She wrote, “Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

