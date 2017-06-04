Megyn Kelly Soars in Velvet Cocktail Dress & 4.5-Inch Heels for Putin Interview

Behind the anchor’s chair, nobody really knows what’s on Megyn Kelly’s feet, but the new NBC journalist will likely be donning sky-high stiletto heels on her new program “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly,” airing Sundays on the network at 7 p.m. ET.
The 46-year-old former Fox News personality, who is no stranger to stepping on in sizzling high heels, makes her debut tonight in a major interview with Vladimir Putin — and she did it in sleek style for a sit-down chat and panel.
In a pre-recorded segment, Kelly chatted alongside Putin and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi in St. Petersburg wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet mini dress with a slit up the front by Yigal Azrouel, which retails for $990, and a pair of black peep-toe platform sandals. The shoes feature around a 4.5-inch heel and an ankle strap.
“At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi,” Kelly tweeted.
Kelly transformed into a more demure ensemble when she moderated a panel in Russia featuring the two leaders at the International Economic Forum. For the occasion, she had on white flared trousers and a black and white top teamed with silver sandals. The shoes feature a metallic leather upper, a thick toe band and a 4-inch heel.