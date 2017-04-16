Meghan Markle Wedding Shoes: 9 Styles Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Could Wear

Meghan Markle at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner last year. REX Shutterstock

With Prince Harry flying into Toronto to spend Easter with Meghan Markle on Wednesday (April 12) and an insider telling E! News that “it wouldn’t be a surprise if the couple got engaged later this year,” it’s not exactly nuts to be thinking another royal wedding is in the near future. And with a wedding, comes shoe shopping for the special occasion.

Kate Middleton had Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton custom-make shoes to match her gown for her wedding day, so it’s possible that Meghan Markle will do the same. With that said, though, there’s no harm in pondering the possibilities of what she could wear when she walks down the aisle. So, let’s take a look at some royal wedding-worthy footwear from the actress’ favorite designers.

Markle has been known to don Jimmy Choo pumps on several occasions, so it wouldn’t be so crazy to catch her in these gorgeous Romy 85 lace pumps.

Jimmy Choo Romy 85 lace pumps. Courtesy of My Theresa

Jimmy Choo Romy 85 lace pumps, $750; mytheresa.com

The “Suits” actress is also a fan of Aquazzura shoes, so to spot her in these bridal pumps isn’t all that unlikely.

Aquazzura Matilde Lace & Leather Bridal Pumps. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Aquazzura Matilde Lace & Leather Bridal Pumps, $765; saksfifthavenue.com

