See the Dresses Meghan Markle Might Wear for Her Wedding

Meghan Markle Splash

With Meghan Markle’s sophisticated sense of style, fans began wondering what the duchess-to-be would wear on her wedding day from the moment she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in late November. Now, three sketches by Israeli designer Inbal Dror have leaked — with each showing an elegant, traditional wedding dress.

The first drawing shows a ballgown with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves.

A wedding dress design for Meghan Markle. Splash/Inbal Dror

Another sketch highlights the star’s slim figure, featuring a figure-hugging bodice and sheer detailing at the midsection. But with an exaggerated long train, the gown would keep with the royals’ modesty guidelines.

A wedding dress design for Meghan Markle. Splash/Inbal Dror

The final look would show off Markle’s thin waist, with sheer paneling at the chest. While this design would be bolder than looks sported on previous royals’ wedding days, the dress demonstrates her more modern approach to the aristocracy.

A wedding dress design for Meghan Markle. Splash/Inbal Dror

When Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011, her Alexander McQueen dress featured a sweetheart neckline, lace sleeves and a dramatic train. The Duchess of Cambridge’s gown spawned counterfeits and served as inspiration for many brides-to-be.

And Markle’s dress is bound to have a similar impact.

The “Suits” actress and Prince Harry are set to marry May 19, and preparations for the royal wedding are well underway. While Markle may not have considered her shoe options yet, a slew of top shoe labels have, including Giuseppe Zanotti, Roger Vivier and Stuart Weitzman.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Leggy Look Might Have Broken Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Fashion Rules

Meghan Markle Wears Over-the-Knee Black Boots for First Official Outing Post-Engagement