Meghan Markle Is All About Athleisure With Her Latest Look

Meghan Markle in Toronto on Jan. 12. Splash

Meghan Markle’s latest look could serve as inspiration for those who are attempting to make good on their new year’s fitness resolutions.

The actress and new girlfriend of Prince Harry was spotted heading to a yoga class in Toronto, where she films her hit series “Suits.” Markle is regularly spotted heading to the class, and this time she was bundled up for chilly weather. She paired her cropped leggings with a coat, knit beanie and a pair of Reebok Classic leather sneakers.

Meghan Markle carrying her yoga mat and wearing Reebok sneakers in Toronto. Splash

Her athleisure style could provide enough reason to buy a pair of Reebok’s signature sneakers, which, at $65, are a relative bargain in the sneaker market. Plus, Markle has also been seen wearing them with jeans, making them super-versatile.

Reebok Classic leather sneakers. Courtesy of Reebok

Meghan Markle wearing Reebok Classics leather sneakers. Splash

While Kate Middleton is rarely seen wearing such a casual look, Markle does have some style notes in common with her potential sister-in-law. In other news, Markle and Prince Harry reportedly spent first days of 2017 on a vacation in Norway.

