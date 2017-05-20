This Is What Meghan Markle Did Before Prince Harry Arrived at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

View Slideshow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REX Shutterstock.

Prince Harry arrived for Pippa Middleton’s wedding today by his brother Prince William’s side at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. The royal brothers watched the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister exchange nuptials.

Many royal watchers were left wondering where his girlfriend, “Suits” actress Meghan Markle, was at the time. The stylish star made her way from Toronto, where she films her series, to Kensington Palace to be with Prince Harry on Tuesday.

Look who's in town for the #PippaMiddletonWedding! Meghan Markle was spotted at a London spa enjoying some pampering before joining Prince Harry at the wedding 💘 #Ahlan #celebritynews #meghanmarkle #PrinceHarry A post shared by Ahlan! (@ahlanmagazine) on May 20, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Prince William, at left, and Prince Harry arrive for Pippa Middleton’s wedding. REX Shutterstock.

It’s believed that she will take part in the party portion of Pippa’s big day, and if those are the plans, she’s already prepared to make a refreshed appearance.

The 35-year-old was spotted exiting a spa on Friday and kept a low profile in a chic athleisure look.

Markle had on a gray Toronto Blue Jays hat, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a black hoodie teamed with Adidas leggings ($50) and Nike sneakers.

Meghan Markle wears a sleeveless black dress by Antonio Berardio’s resort 2017 collection teamed with a pair of matching peep-toe sandals while watching her boyfriend Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire, England. REX Shutterstock.

Her Nike Flex 2016 RN kicks feature a breathable mesh upper, lightweight synthetic overlays and a removable foam insole. The Phylon midsole incorporates two levels of cushioning that enhances conditions for smooth movement on your feet.

The shoes retail for $69.99 on Footlocker.com.

Nike Flex 2016 RN Sneakers; $69.99. Courtesy of Footlocker.

Pippa’s wedding celebration will continue at a glass marquee assembled in her parent’s garden. Guests who saw her tie the knot earlier included Roger Federer, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George

