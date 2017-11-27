Meghan Markle Wears Nude Aquazzura Heels and Belted Cream Coat to Announce Engagement to Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Rex Shutterstock

Meghan Markle looked elegant in a cream coat and nude heels as she and Prince Harry stepped out to announce their engagement.

Appearing at the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace, the American actress posed for pictures as Prince Harry told reporters that he fell in love with Markle “from the very first time we met.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Rex Shutterstock

Dressed in a pair of nude Aquazzura crisscross heels, a forest green shift dress and a belted cream coat, Markle flashed an engagement ring featuring a central diamond from Botswana as well as two other diamonds that belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana. Currently fifth in line to the throne of Great Britain, Prince Harry wore a classic navy suit as he appeared by the side of his American fiancee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Rex Shutterstock

The couple, which has been dating since the fall of 2016 and first appeared together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, got engaged this month before the news was publicly announced by Clarence House. While details of the wedding will be revealed in “due course,” Markle and Prince Harry will be living in Kensington Palace once they marry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Rex Shutterstock

Once she and Prince Harry are married, Markle will receive the title Her Royal Highness, Princess Henry of Wales.