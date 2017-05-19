What Meghan Markle Should Wear to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

View Slideshow Meghan Markle. REX Shutterstock.

Meghan Markle will have to dress to impress, but let the bride shine as a guest at Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

The “Suits” actress and her boyfriend, Prince Harry, will join the bride’s sister, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Harry’s brother Prince William, on Saturday at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend, “Suits” actress Meghan Markle, shows off her shoe style. REX Shutterstock.

Romance is thriving between Prince Harry and Markle after nearly 10 months of quietly dating, and the ceremony will be one of their most high profile outings together.

The 35-year-old has stepped out on the red carpet in pointed-toe heels, as well as the occasional sandal and bootie. She tends to favor nude, black and muted tones, but has occasionally embraced vibrant colors and treatments that pop.

Last year, she showcased her enviable shoe collection on Instagram, which revealed boldface name designers such as Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin, Miu Miu, Sarah Flint and Stuart Weitzman.

Markle will likely stick to traditional colors and silhouettes when Pippa ties the knot with financier James Matthews over the weekend. Pumps in nude, blush and off-white palettes are staples at royal weddings, but Markle can add a splash of her personal style with sleek embellishments and other design treatments such as lace or elegant straps and hardware.

Here, we look at some shoes that would be a great match to her style.

Aruna Seth’s pearlized ivory leather pointy Farfalla; around $854; Arunaseth.com. Courtesy of Aruna Seth.

For Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, Pippa opted for a pair of “Lynn” silver leather sandals with sparkling embellishments by Aruna Seth. Markle could wear the pearlized Ivory Leather Pointy Farfalla style from the London-based designer’s collection. The shoes cost around $854 at the current exchange rate on Arunaseth.com.

Badgley Mischka’s Royal pumps; $245; Nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom.com

Badgley Mischka’s Royal pumps are wise statement-makers. The peep-toe style shoe features crystal embellishments that wrap around the counter and heel. The footwear is available for $245 on Nordstrom.com.

Click through the gallery to view more styles.