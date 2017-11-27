What You Need to Know About Meghan Markle’s Shoe Obsession

View Slideshow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement. Rex Shutterstock

Even before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement, the American actress was no stranger to receiving media attention for her style.

On Monday, Markle and Prince Harry confirmed rumors of a potential engagement by formally announcing their plans to marry in the coming year. Wearing Aquazzura heels and a belted cream coat by Canadian brand Line the Label, Markle looked ravishing as she and Prince Harry posed for photos at Kensington Palace in London. Of course, no accessory sparkled more than her engagement ring.

Detail of Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. Rex Shutterstock

Now, many will be watching to see how Markle will choose to tailor her style as she becomes part of the Royal Family. During their appearance outside Kensington Palace, Markle wore a ring that featured a central diamond from Botswana and two others that belonged to Prince Harry’s late mother, Diana.

Making frequent appearances at celebrity events both before and after her time in the legal drama “Suits,” Markle was often photographed in outfits by top designers such as Antoni Berardi, Hervé Leger, Miu Miu and Erdem.

Meghan Markle at an AOL Build event. Rex Shutterstock

A longtime fan of heels, Markle was spotted wearing everything from classic black stiletto pumps to strappy nude sandals and bejeweled green styles. News of the engagement also led to questions on whether Markle would need to change up her outfit style to include more traditional looks and British brands such as Burberry.

Meghan Markle in Hervé Leger. Rex Shutterstock

