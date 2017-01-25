Mary Tyler Moore’s Iconic Looks Through the Decades

View Slideshow Moore on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s. REX Shutterstock

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, best known for the hit TV sitcoms “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died today at a Connecticut hospital. She was 80.

As Laurie Petrie in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” she played a suburban 1960s housewife who was never caught wearing an apron or a house dress. Instead, Moore was identified with an on-screen wardrobe that included capri pants and ballet flats, looks that typified both the character and decade.

Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

On “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” Moore also had the opportunity to dress up on occasion and was seen in elegant suits, gloves and pumps.

Four years after the Van Dyke show ended, Moore created another iconic TV character: Mary Richards, the central figure in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which ran from 1970-77.

In that sitcom, she was an independent ‘70s career woman who effortlessly slipped into the fashions of the decade, wearing miniskirts and jumpsuits. Moore’s character made the early transition from the more expected dresses and suits at the office to jackets and pants.

Moore wearing a jumpsuit and metallic flats with Cloris Leachman (left) and Valerie Harper in a promo image for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s. REX Shutterstock

On “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s. REX Shutterstock

In between these projects, Moore co-starred with Elvis Presley in the 1969 film “Change of Habit.” Although she portrayed a nun, she was seen in street clothes that included jeans and a pair of canvas sneakers.

Moore wearing white sneakers in the 1969 film “Change of Habit” with Elvis Presley. REX Shutterstock

The actress was nominated for a best-actress Oscar for the 1980 film “Ordinary People.” She took on the character of a wife and mother in upscale, suburban Chicago, wearing typical looks of the decade that included sweaters and trousers.

