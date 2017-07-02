Mary J. Blige Owns the Stage in 5-Inch Combat-Style Boots at Essence Fest — And They’re 50-Percent Off

View Slideshow Mary J. Blige wears Dsquared2 lace-up ankle boots at the 2017 Essence Festival in New Orleans. REX Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige battled it out on the mic — clad in the costume to match — when she hit the 2017 Essence Festival stage on Saturday.

Entertaining the crowd in New Orleans, the R&B queen had on a cropped black leather top teamed with camo trousers that were covered in sequins. The outfit was already an eye-catcher, and her choice in footwear was just as striking, too.

Blige opted for Dsquared2’s sexy lace-up Biker boots, featuring a polished leather upper, an open toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. She completed the combat-style ankle booties with thick lace-up ties in a wine-colored hue.

The footwear retails for $1,060 on dsquared2.com, but they’re currently available for $530 — that’s 50-percent off the price tag.

Detail of Mary J. Blige’s boots. REX Shutterstock

For her next performance, she transformed into another sizzling look that included over-the-knee leather boots by Casadei and an outfit by Mugler.

Blige complemented the numbers with long, side-swept blond braids and gold hoop earrings.

The singer is currently promoting her new “Strength of a Woman” album and companion tour.

FESTIVAL STYLE!!!! @therealmaryjblige in @muglerofficial & @casadeiofficial #JSNstyleteam A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Some of the looks she’ll show fans along the way are coordinated by her stylist, Jason Bolden, who also counts Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson among his boldface roster of celebrity clients.

