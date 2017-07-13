Martha Hunt Does the Summer Pool Slides Trend — And Hers Are Affordable

Martha Hunt in New York City. Splash

Pool slides have proven to be a must-have staple for the summer. From the pool to a backyard barbecue, it’s a trendy shoe that works for any warm weather activity. While enjoying the sun in New York City, Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt showed off a pair that could be worth adding to your closet.

The 28-year-old stepped out in a pretty striped pink and red shoulder dress with no accessories except a beige shoulder bag. She made her outfit even more on-trend with a pair of white Native Shoes slides that retail for just $30. While some might think the pool slides trend will come and go, Net-a-Porter’s senior footwear buyer Thalia Tservegou told Footwear News that pool slides continued to show up in recent cruise ’18 runway shows, proving they’re here to stay.

Native Shoes Spencer LX slides, $30; zappos.com

