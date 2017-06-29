Marisa Tomei is Giving ‘Spider-Man’ Character Aunt May a New Look — Even on the Red Carpet

Marisa Tomei REX Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei made quite the style statement on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The newest Marvel flick has similarities to the classic superhero story, but there were some differences compared with its two live-action predecessors — and that starts with Aunt May.

The crucial character, guardian to Peter Parker, had always been portrayed as an older woman, and in this version, Tomei’s Aunt May is much younger. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress showed off her star power on the red carpet in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Marisa Tomei at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” REX Shutterstock

With co-star Zendaya nearby, it would have been understandable to get lost in her Ralph & Russo hot-pink dress, but Tomei made a striking appearance all on her own. Wearing a sheer-paneled thigh-split dress by Zuhair Murad, Tomei stunned in the pre-fall ’17 gown. The look displayed lots of leg and was detailed with printed patterned pleats featuring a plunging neckline and draped colored metallic fabric. She paired the dress with simple black sandals.

Marisa Tomei in Zuhair Murad for the premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” REX Shutterstock

Other guests on the carpet included Jon Favreau, Jason Derulo, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Karen Gillan and more.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 7, and for those looking to match the web-slinger themselves, Charlotte Olympia has a collection just for you. The designer has teamed up with Marvel for a special capsule collection, launching July 5, for women and children featuring shoe styles inspired by Spidey.

