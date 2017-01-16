Shop the Shoes of Style Icons Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and More

View Slideshow REX Shutterstock/Barneys New York

The Golden Globes were last week, the SAGS are right around the corner and before you know it, it’ll be time for the Academy Awards. Yes, it’s award season people — and that means fabulous stars and even better fashion. And with tinseltown abuzz with excitement, we’re reminded of classic old Hollywood and the iconic actresses that graced the big screen before Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Amy Adams.

Before Natalie Portman there was Natalie Wood — and Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. They were classic and they sure had style. With that said, check out some of our favorite old Hollywood actresses’ shoe style and shop the looks. Click here for the gallery.

