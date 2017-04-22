Emily Ratajkowski Sizzled in Head-to-Toe Red & More Celebs at Marie Clarie’s ‘Fresh Faces” Party

Celebrities arrived in some striking style statements for Marie Claire’s “Fresh Faces” party on Friday in Los Angeles.
Among them, Emily Ratajkowski pulled off head-to-toe read like a bombshell. The model-actress sizzled in slinky two-piece set by Isabel Marant, featuring a “Daren” metallic leather top ($2,145) with a matching “Doll” metallic leather mini skirt ($1,900). She brought the vibrant hue down to her feet, too, where she stepped out in her go-to shoe style, Stuart Weitzman sandals.
The shoes feature a thin strap around the toe, an adjustable ankle strap, a keyhole cutout at the counter, and a 4-inch heel. Ratajkowski has been seen in the nude style many times before; the shoes retail for $398 on Nordstrom.com.
Meanwhile, Mandy Moore also made a shimmering arrival, donning a purple sequins dress and a pair of Stella Luna’s spring 2017 “Indispensable Classic” silver pumps. A similar style of the shoe in black is available for around $315 on the brand’s website.
Janelle Monae is never one to blend in with the crowd — and she maintained her reputation with an edgy-chic ensemble that included tiny bird clips that she used as hair accessories.
The singer-actress had on an Off-White dress that incorporated several patterns, mixed materials and a single shoulder strap. She teamed the number with fishnets and lace-up black booties.
See what Jaime King, Jackie Cruz, Dove Cameron and more celebrities wore at the soiree.