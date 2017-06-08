Mariah Carey Flashed L.A. Shoppers While Leaving Chanel Store

Mariah Carey never holds back when it comes to fashion. The legendary singer is known for her show-stopping looks not only on the red carpet, but also when it comes to street style.

When the star stepped out for a shopping spree on Wednesday at the Chanel on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles, she didn’t disappoint. Carey was spotted in an all-black ensemble, which included a form fitting jumpsuit that accentuated her figure and a matching bomber jacket. She completed the look with sold-out nude Christian Louboutin platform sandals, but a similar black pair is available here for $1,095.

Though she wowed the world with her casual streetwear, if you look closely, Carey unfortunately had a wardrobe malfunction that could have happened to anyone. The “We Belong Together” singer’s underwear showed through her jumpsuit, but nonetheless, she owned her outfit with total grace.

Mariah Carey shopping in LA. Splash

Christian Louboutin leather platform sandal, $1,095; bergdorfgoodman.com

Click through the gallery to see more celeb wardrobe malfunctions.

Want more?

Mariah Carey’s Casual Day Out in Adidas Tee and Platforms

Mariah Carey’s Most Outrageous Shoe Moments This Year So Far

Katy Perry Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Short Skirt With Nikes on Stage

Petra Nemcova’s Leggy Strut Caused a Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival