Mariah Carey Wore Her Most Low-Cut Top Yet With Sheer Pants & Thigh-High Stompers

Mariah Carey celebrates after attending VH1's Hip Hop Honors ceremony. Splash

Getting all dressed up, no matter the occasion, is Mariah Carey‘s forte. Today, the legendary singer and her boyfriend Brian Tanaka appeared to have something special planned as they were spotted leaving Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. — and at 2 a.m., no less.

She was joined by rapper Da Brat, one of her many collaborators throughout her music career. Carey and Da Brat, as well as other former ’90s stars, took part in the VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony on Sunday, where Mariah was feted by former partners.

For their sleepless night out, the happy couple matched in nearly all-black ensembles, but Carey stood out a little bit more as she opted for a bright gold, plunging peek-a-boo halter top. She paired her glistening shirt with a black cardigan and glittery pants that had sheer panels on the sides, which the star also wore with Balmain over-the-knee boots. The fall shoe staple actually elevated her black and gold even more as the black leather boot featured a shiny gold coin colored heel.

If you need some sparkle in your look this fall, go ahead and pick up this incredible find from the brand’s 2017 fall collection.

Mariah Carey with her boyfriend Brian Tanaka at Mr. Chow Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Balmain Amazone suede cuissardes, $2,092; lindelepalais.com

