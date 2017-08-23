You Won’t Believe the Absurd High Heels Mariah Carey Bowled in

Mariah Carey bowling with her kids in heels. Courtesy of Instagram

The legendary Mariah Carey has proved there’s nothing she can’t do in high heels. Scroll through her latest Instagrams and you’ll see exactly what we mean.

On a family night out, the mom of two effortlessly wore sky-high black pumps to go bowling with her twin children, Moroccan Scott and Monroe. It’s no surprise that the singer opted out of the not-so-glamorous bowling alley shoes, but deciding to put on heels instead is still mind-blowing, especially because they weren’t your ordinary pair, either.

Carey waltzed around the alley in eye-catching peep-toe shoes with a tall platform and a stiletto heel that looked like it was more than 5 inches high.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Then again, for someone with as much experience with heels as she has, no activity with that much added height is ever too daunting for her.

She even took an Instagram Boomerang of her holding a giant ball in the unforgettable platforms. Surprisingly enough, the rest of her look was pretty tame, as she simply slipped on an all-black outfit. With her kids still on summer vacation, we wonder if these heels are set to make an appearance at another family gathering.

Having fun with #DemBabies in New York City!!! ❤️N❤️Y❤️C❤️ #Hometown #DemKids #DontBreakYourNailsWhileBowling 😘🦋 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

