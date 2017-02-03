Mariah Carey Wears Fishnets With Heels From Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Line at the Gym

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey in London on Jan. 14.
Mariah Carey’s workout attire is a little different from most.

The singer — a well-known lover of high heels — wore a pair of lace-up heeled boots from Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line to Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym. Some may recognize the gym, as it’s where Khloe Kardashian often trains.

Carey posed provocatively on a workout machine, and she even lifted some free weights, too. Peterson is known for being a no-nonsense trainer, so there’s little doubt Carey stopped Instagramming and got in a serious workout after a bit of fun.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

We must we must … ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

 

The heels, which also came in a thigh-high version, retail for $600.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna Fall '16Fenty Puma Suede 105mm Sneaker Bootie, White/Black, $600. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

It seems Carey is looking forward to a busy 2017 after her botched New Year’s Eve performance made headlines. Today, Carey premiered a new single titled “I Don’t.” She’ll also be kicking off a three-month tour with Lionel Richie in March before the final six performances of her “#1 to Infinity” show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in July.

In the studio with YG. So excited to share #IDONT with you all! 🎤🎶

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

 

