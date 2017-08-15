Mariah Carey Looks Ready for Christmas in Her Red Form-Fitting Dress

Mariah Carey promotes her E! series, "Mariah's World," in New York on May 16. Rex Shutterstock

With her countless “All I Want for Christmas Is You” performances, Mariah Carey and the yuletide holiday go hand in hand. Although we are still months away from the celebration, it seems the legendary singer is already getting into the spirit.

On Sunday, she was spotted enjoying a date night with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka at the Oceanaire Seafood Room in Atlanta wearing picture-perfect holiday attire. While it may not have been a full-on Mrs. Claus costume, Carey looked positively merry in a red rose-print Michael Kors dress and Christian Louboutin platform pumps.

With all the fun that the holidays bring, we can’t blame Carey for wanting to kick off the festivities a bit early. Whether or not her outfit was in honor of Christmas, red complements her skin tone. So we’re all for her rocking the bold color.

Christian Louboutin Marlenalta leather pump, $1,045; barneys.com

