Mariah Carey’s Most Outrageous Shoe Moments This Year So Far

Mariah Carey turns 47 today, and in honor of her “anniversary,” as she prefers to call it, here’s a look at her wildest shoe moments this year.

Kicking off 2017 at New York’s New Year’s Eve bash in Times Square, Carey had quite the memorable performance. Despite suffering through some technical malfunctions, which made headlines the following day, the singer looked perfectly festive for the occasion in a pair of crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin platform heels. She paired the glam shoes with a sparkly nude dress and dramatic white feather coat.

Mariah Carey performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. AP Images

A closer look at Mariah Carey’s Christian Louboutin heels. AP Images

Sometimes sneakers just don’t cut it — especially for Mariah Carey. In her most outrageous outfit to date this year, the singer chose to wear a pair of lace-up heeled boots from Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line to Hollywood trainer Gunnar Peterson’s gym.

Clad in fishnets and a bodysuit, Carey busted out some free weights and took to the climbing wall for the Instagram-worthy moment.

Mariah Carey working out in Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Suede 105mm Sneaker Bootie. Courtesy of Instagram.

Fenty Puma Suede 105mm Sneaker Bootie, White/Black, $600. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

While this next moment isn’t exactly a “wild” shoe moment, it’s perfectly fitting for the “Fantasy” songstress. Carey donned a pair of Sophia Webster’s whimsical Chiara butterfly sandals — and her fans know just how much she loves butterflies — to the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. There, she and her daughter, Monroe, rocked matching ensembles.

Mariah Carey at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Sophia Webster Chiara metallic sandals. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

