Maria Sharapova Channels the ’80s With Puffed Shoulders — And Elevated the Look With Strappy Sandals

Maria Sharapova makes her way to "Good Morning America." Rex Shutterstock

Tennis champion Maria Sharapova opted for a 1980s-inspired look for her “Good Morning America” appearance Tuesday. With empowering, bold shoulders, a high neckline and an elongated cinched waist, her white dress turned heads as she walked to the show.

Sharapova elevated the look with a stunning pair of sandals. The shoes are made unique by crossed laces that fall over the wearer’s foot. Its high stiletto and tan sides complement the sleek black laces.

Maria Sharapova in a white 1980s-style dress with lace-up heels. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Sharapova’s shoes. Rex Shutterstock

In black, a style of Malone Souliers similar to the shoes Sharapova wore is sold out on most retail sites. Shopbop still carries the style for $695.

Malone Souliers Savannah lace-up sandals, $695; Shopbop.com

On the show, Sharapova spoke of her return to tennis at this year’s U.S. Open following a suspension since the 2016 Australian Open. Though the tennis pro has won the U.S. Open in the past, she made it only to the fourth round this year before succumbing to Anastasija Sevastova.

Regardless, Sharapova made it known she was happy just to have competed. “The U.S. Open was an incredible moment for me where I just, I knew what I went through. I knew all the ups and downs that I had faced in the last couple of years,” she said.

