Margot Robbie Bares Plenty of Skin in Plunging Gold Versace on ‘I, Tonya’ Red Carpet

Margot Robbie has been on a whirlwind of a press tour for her new film “I, Tonya,” and with every event the actress continues to bring it on the fashion front. But, it was last night’s Los Angeles premiere that brought her biggest style statement yet.

Robbie dripped in gold as she walked the red carpet in a plunging Versace dress. She paired the look with simple Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Margot Robbie at the L.A. premiere of “I, Tonya” wearing a Versace dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Robbie not only turned heads for her shimmering ensemble, but she also made headlines by bringing figure skater Tonya Harding, whom she plays in the film, as her red carpet date.

Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

From a Calvin Klein denim jumpsuit to a Givenchy minidress, Robbie has been spotted in varying ensembles throughout the promo for her film.

