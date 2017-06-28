Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez Both Love These Sandals

By / 4 hours ago
margot robbie
Margot Robbie (L) and Selena Gomez rock Tod's platform sandals.
Splash/Instagram

Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez both have a taste for Tod’s.

This month, while paying a visit to the Radio Disney Studios, Selena Gomez donned Tod’s buckled platform sandals with a black summery dress. The leather sandals, with their wooden platform, are simple and versatile, making them easy to dress up or down for different occasions — which is probably why Margot Robbie loves them, too.

Related
Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller & More Celebrities Step Out in Rainboots for Glastonbury 2017

So this happened yesterday. She's as sweet as she is talented ❤️ #theog

A post shared by actress🎈 (@jennaortega) on

The 26-year-old actress stepped out for the brand Zimmermann to help launch its flagship store in London on Tuesday, sporting the chunky sandals with a Zimmermann sundress featuring balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline.

margot robbie Margot Robbie out in London on June 27. Splash

Even better? The shoes are currently on sale for 30 percent off the original price.

tod's

Tod’s Buckled Platform sandals, $347; farfetch.com

Want more?

Reports of Alleged Worker Abuse at Ivanka Trump Factory in China Gain Traction

High School Student’s Award-Winning Vans Sneakers Stolen During Art Show

Ally Hilfiger Went for Casual Chic at Her Wedding in Mustique