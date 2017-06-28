Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez Both Love These Sandals

Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez both have a taste for Tod’s.
This month, while paying a visit to the Radio Disney Studios, Selena Gomez donned Tod’s buckled platform sandals with a black summery dress. The leather sandals, with their wooden platform, are simple and versatile, making them easy to dress up or down for different occasions — which is probably why Margot Robbie loves them, too.
The 26-year-old actress stepped out for the brand Zimmermann to help launch its flagship store in London on Tuesday, sporting the chunky sandals with a Zimmermann sundress featuring balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Even better? The shoes are currently on sale for 30 percent off the original price.
Tod’s Buckled Platform sandals, $347; farfetch.com
