Mandy Moore Channeled an Emoji With Her Outfit at ‘This Is Us’ Screening

Mandy Moore at the screening of the "This Is Us" season finale in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Mandy Moore was feeling festive at the screening of the season finale of her NBC hit show “This Is Us.”

The actress, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, arrived in a fluttery red dress by Adeam that channeled the popular salsa-dancing emoji. Moore acknowledged the resemblance on her Instagram writing, “Sometimes you just gotta go dressed as your favorite emoji.” She even posed just like the emoji.

Moore finished off the look with a pair of Sergio Rossi’s “SR1” sandals that are covered in multicolored glass gems. The shoes retail for $795.

Mandy Moore in an Adeam dress and Sergio Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

Moore’s Sergio Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

Off to the finale screening of #thisisus … Sometimes you just gotta go dressed as your favorite emoji 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

For her many press appearances during this season, Moore wore footwear by Sophia Webster, Jimmy Choo and Soebedar. Click through the gallery to see more of her shoe style evolution through the years.

