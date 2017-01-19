Malia and Sasha Obama’s Style Through the Years

View Slideshow Sasha Obama (left) and Malia Obama (right) with their dad, Barack Obama, in 2015. REX Shutterstock

Malia and Sasha Obama were just 8 and 11 when their dad, Barack Obama, was sworn is as the 44th President of the United States.

In eight years, the girls have grown into stylish teens, and we’ve gotten a front-row seat for some of their best moments as the sisters have developed their personal style. This year, Sasha and Malia have gone on several trips with the president and first lady Michelle Obama, which gave them the chance to cater their style to the country they visited.

During a trip to Morocco with Michelle, the girls wore appropriately colorful printed dresses. Sasha wore hers with block-heel sandals and Malia opted for lace-up flats.

Sasha Obama (third from left) wearing block-heel sandals and Malia (fourth from left) wearing lace-up flats during a trip to Morocco. REX Shutterstock

On a rainy day during the family’s trip to Cuba earlier this year, Malia opted for comfortable all-white sneakers.

Malia Obama wearing white sneakers during the family’s trip to Cuba. REX Shutterstock

On the topic of sneakers, both Malia and Sasha have shown a love for Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high-top sneakers, and they’ve even been wearing the brand since they were little girls.

Malia (left) wearing flat sandals and Sasha wearing Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Sasha (left) wearing platform sandals and Malia (right) wearing Converse. REX Shutterstock

Sasha Obama high-fives her parents during a game of mini-golf in Panama City Beach, Fla. wearing Converse sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Other favorite shoe styles include simple, flat sandals and cool lace-up boots.

Sasha Obama (front) wearing lace-up sandals and Malia (second from left) wearing buckled flat sandals. REX Shutterstock

Malia Obama wearing black boots with a gum sole as she and Barack Obama head to the Marine One helicopter. REX Shutterstock

Malia Obama wearing lace-up ankle boots. REX Shutterstock

Just like their mom Michelle, these two helped elevate first family fashion to the next level.

As for their future plans, Malia is currently on a gap year after graduating high school in 2016. She’ll start college at Harvard University this fall, where she’ll surely further develop her style outside of the public eye. Sasha, meanwhile, will continue living in Washington, D.C. with her parents as she finishes high school.

