Malia Obama Loves Wearing These Versatile Designer Boots to Her Internship

For the past few months, Barack and Michelle Obama’s 18-year-old daughter, Malia, has been interning with the Weinstein Company movie studio.
From the looks of photos of Malia snapped by paparazzi outside the company’s office, it seems like a pretty casual work environment. Malia is often wearing jeans or leggings with flat boots.
There’s one pair in particular she seems to go back to again and again: 3.1 Phillip Lim “Alexa” shearling-lined boots. The textured black leather boots seem to be the perfect winter-to-spring transition shoe, since the ankle height allows you to wear them with a dress or cropped pants, while the shearling still keeps feet warm on chillier days.
She was spotted wearing the boots today, proving it’s still necessary to keep a good pair of boots in rotation even though it’s officially spring.
The price tag of $695 could be worth it for those looking to invest in a solid, versatile pair of black boots.
3.1 Phillip Lim “Alexa” boot, $695; nordstrom.com
Malia has also been spotted in a pair of beige lace-up boots and Converse sneakers.
