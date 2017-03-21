Malia Obama Loves Wearing These Versatile Designer Boots to Her Internship

Malia Obama in New York on March 21. Splash

For the past few months, Barack and Michelle Obama’s 18-year-old daughter, Malia, has been interning with the Weinstein Company movie studio.

From the looks of photos of Malia snapped by paparazzi outside the company’s office, it seems like a pretty casual work environment. Malia is often wearing jeans or leggings with flat boots.

There’s one pair in particular she seems to go back to again and again: 3.1 Phillip Lim “Alexa” shearling-lined boots. The textured black leather boots seem to be the perfect winter-to-spring transition shoe, since the ankle height allows you to wear them with a dress or cropped pants, while the shearling still keeps feet warm on chillier days.

She was spotted wearing the boots today, proving it’s still necessary to keep a good pair of boots in rotation even though it’s officially spring.

Malia Obama paired her 3.1 Phillip Lim boots with a puffer coat and black leggings. Splash

Malia Obama arrives to her internship in 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash

Malia Obama’s 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash

The price tag of $695 could be worth it for those looking to invest in a solid, versatile pair of black boots.

3.1 Phillip Lim “Alexa” boot, $695; nordstrom.com

Malia has also been spotted in a pair of beige lace-up boots and Converse sneakers.

