Malia Obama Is Casual in Boots for Her First Week of Interning

Now that the Obama family has left the White House, it seems that they’re happy to embrace a more casual form of dress.

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were spotted in flip-flops during their Caribbean vacation. Today, their oldest daughter, 18-year-old Malia, was seen heading to her internship at the Weinstein Company in New York.

Malia is working for the film studio company before she starts college at Harvard University in the fall. This is her first week on the job, where she is reportedly reading and pitching scripts to the studio’s executives.

As she headed into the office today, Malia was seen looking super-casual in a pair of high-waisted jeans, a shearling jacket and what appeared to be a pair of tan Timberland boots.

Last month, Malia was at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, where she reportedly took part in an event that supported the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Her style has certainly evolved since the Obama family moved into the White House in 2009, when Malia was 11.

