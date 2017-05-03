Malia Obama Embraces the White Sneaker Trend in Reeboks

Malia Obama in New York Splash

If Malia Obama’s shoes prove anything, it’s that she’s just like us.

On Tuesday, the former first daughter and future Harvard scholar took the streets of New York City in a popular springtime trend: white sneakers. She opted for a Club C model by Reebok while on her way to her internship with the Weinstein Company.

It’s possible that Obama’s pair was customized, but Reebok does stock similar Club C colorways online.

Reebok Club C sneaker, $70; reebok.com

Obama is among the numerous celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Kourtney Kardashian, who keep things grounded in casual kicks when the temperature starts to rise.

She paired her trendy shoes with black shorts, a suede jacket, and a white TNA sweater from Aritzia to face the spring weather. Her backpack was kept on one shoulder — Obama’s signature pose.

The intern also channeled the trend on Monday in a pair of white sneakers from the Adidas x Alexander Wang collaboration. Obama is no stranger to sneaker culture, as she has been frequently spotted in black Converse high-tops while on her way to the Weinstein Company.

