How Malia Obama Is Redefining Intern Style

Malia Obama in New York on March 21. Splash

As many colleges and universities prepare to break for the summer, internship season is about to get underway across the country. Students looking for some advice on how to dress this summer might take some cues from Malia Obama, who has made some notable style statements since she she started interning with the Weinstein Company movie studio earlier this year.

Last week, for example, she paired a $425 T by Alexander Wang army green shirt dress with the designer’s $395 Eden sneakers. The ensemble helped show off Obama’s unassuming-yet-cool fashion sensibility.

Malia Obama paired a T by Alexander Wang dress with the designer’s kicks. Splash News

During the winter months, Obama, the 18-year-old daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, was often spotted wearing jeans or leggings with flat boots. Her favorite pair came from Phillip Lim, another buzzy New York designer. She often wore Lim’s Alexa shearling-lined boots to travel through the New York streets.

Malia Obama paired her 3.1 Phillip Lim boots with a puffer coat and black leggings. Splash

Obama is also a fan of classic Timberlands, and she wore a pair of tan boots during one of her first days on the job.

Malia Obama wearing cropped black pants with her 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash

While the former first daughter is embracing casual style for her internship, it’s clear that Weinstein has a relaxed dress code — which is common for many creative companies. Students who are interning on Wall Street or in a corporate environment might have to opt for more dressed-up attire.