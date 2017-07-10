Lucy Hale Found the Perfect Booties That Can Go From Summer to Fall

Lucy Hale out and about in Studio City, Calif. Splash News

“Pretty Little Liars” fans may still be mourning the series’ season finale, but fans of the show’s stars’ style might be cheered up by Lucy Hale’s latest look. The star found the perfect way to wear a fall staple in the summer.

While shopping and grabbing coffee in Studio City, Calif., Hale was spotted wearing a ruffled white shirt, distressed denim shorts, and a black bag. However, the highlight of her outfit was a pair of Isabel Marant embroidered black boots from the designer’s fall 2016 collection. To add some shine to the look, the actress added layers of gold necklaces and mirrored golden sunglasses that tied it all together.

While the shoes are no longer available at major retailers, you can buy a pre-owned pair of the booties for 30 percent off. These could be worth the investment — as Hale proves, these can be worn practically all year long.

Lucy Hale out and about in Studio City, CA. Splash News

Isabel Marant Guya embroidered boots, $332.50; therealreal.com

