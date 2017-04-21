Lucy Hale Posed With an Adorable Dog on the Red Carpet

Lucy Hale at the ASPCA's Bergh Ball on April 20 in New York. REX Shutterstock

Dogs are not only man or woman’s best friend, they’re also excellent red carpet companions.

At the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (ASPCA) annual Bergh Ball on Thursday, an adorable puppy that was available for adoption posed with celebrities on the red carpet. Actress Lucy Hale smiled with the black-and-white pup, as did model Bregje Heinen.

Lucy Hale snaps a photo with a dog up for adoption at the ASPCA’s Bergh Ball. REX Shutterstock

Inside, Hale mingled with Leigh Lezark, Christian Siriano and Jessica Hart. Hale opted for a pair of classic patent leather Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, while Lezark wore Valentino pumps. Hale was the host, while Samantha Ronson DJ’d the event.

Lucy Hale wearing Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals at the ASPCA’s Bergh Ball. REX Shutterstock

Leigh Lezark wearing Valentino pumps at the ASPCA’s event. REX Shutterstock

Dutch model Bregje Heinen poses with a dog up for adoption. REX Shutterstock

