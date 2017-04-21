Lucy Hale Posed With an Adorable Dog on the Red Carpet

Dogs are not only man or woman’s best friend, they’re also excellent red carpet companions.
At the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (ASPCA) annual Bergh Ball on Thursday, an adorable puppy that was available for adoption posed with celebrities on the red carpet. Actress Lucy Hale smiled with the black-and-white pup, as did model Bregje Heinen.
Inside, Hale mingled with Leigh Lezark, Christian Siriano and Jessica Hart. Hale opted for a pair of classic patent leather Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, while Lezark wore Valentino pumps. Hale was the host, while Samantha Ronson DJ’d the event.
