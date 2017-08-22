Photo of U.S. Secy of Treasury’s Wife in Designer Labels Gets Destroyed on Instagram

View Slideshow Louise Linton. REX Shutterstock

Pictures of Louise Linton, the newlywed wife of U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, show a glamorous life of diamonds, high-end wares and boldface label shoes. The Scottish actress enjoys the finer things in life — and she also shares a glimpse of it with her fans.

But her most recent post on social media scored the wrath of some Instagram users who criticized the blonde on Monday for publishing a glitzy photo of herself descending the staircase from a U.S. government plane — in which she tagged all of her luxury brands, including a pair of Valentino Rockstud heels.

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

The pair resemble Valentino’s Garavani pumps that incorporate the brand’s Rockstuds trim collar and pointed-toe profile on a 4-inch heel, available for $825 on nordstrom.com.

Linton is fond of nude heels and has paired the versatile look with several dresses on the red carpet in the past.

Valentino Garavani<br />Rockstud pumps; $825; nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #usa,” she wrote, also tagging, Hermès, Roland Mouret and Tom Ford.

Linton accompanied Mnuchin to Kentucky, where he held a meeting on tax reform.

Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton. REX Shutterstock

According to CNN and some social media screen grabs, Linton and a user got into an exchange over the post.

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable” an Instagram user wrote, to which Linton responded: “@jennimiller29 cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?!”

Louise Linton wears a white strapless cocktail dress with nude platform pumps on the red carpet at the 2012 “She Wants Me” premiere in L.A. REX Shutterstock

Linton deleted the image, according to reports, and turned her Instagram page to a private setting.

The actress and Mnuchin were married in June, with President Donald Trump and Melania among the guests.

