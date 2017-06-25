U.S. Secretary of Treasury’s Wedding Tonight — See the Bride-to-Be’s Sizzling Style Moments

Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton are set to wed tonight in WashinGton, D.C. REX Shutterstock

Tonight, President Donald Trump and Melania, as well as Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, are all expected to attend the wedding festivities of the U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Scottish actress Louise Linton. Also among the invited are Vice President Mike Pence and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The couple is set to wed in a “historical building” in Washington, D.C., where they have a $12.6 million home. Louise Linton, 36, told The New York Times of the capital, “We enjoy the museums and architecture — D.C. architecture reminds me of the architecture in Edinburgh where I was raised.” The head of Treasury and the actress met a wedding reception in 2013 and Mnuchin, 54, popped the question in 2015.

Let’s take a look at the bride-to-be’s style.

In May 2016, the couple stepped out for the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in L.A., where Mnuchin’s fiancé wore a flirty red silk slip gown with nude Louboutin peep-toe pumps for the occasion.

Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton at the MOCA Gala in May 2016. REX Shutterstock

Back in November of last year, the pair was spotted out at the NYPL Library Lions Gala looking spiffy. Linton, who has recently turned to producing movies, donned a floor-length white gown with a crystal-embellished bodice and a fur bolero.

Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton at the NYPL Library Lions Gala in November 2016. REX Shutterstock

Most recently, the lovebirds were photographed at the Chairman’s Global Dinner in Washington in January, which Linton chose another red dress for.