How You Can Get Louise Linton’s Viral $13K Luxury Outfit for Less

Louise Linton disembarks government plane wearing Nude Valentino Rockstuds Instagram

Louise Linton stepped out in nude Valentino Rockstuds when disembarking an official government plane with her husband, Steve Mnuchin, U.S. treasury secretary, Monday afternoon.

The Rockstuds, priced at $955, provided the base for an all-white utterly chic ensemble compiled from pieces by Rouland Mouret, Hermes and Tom Ford. The Scotland-born actress-turned-politician’s wife shared her outfit of the day on her personal Instagram, making sure to credit each high-end designer who contributed to her approximately $13,225 look.

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

Unfortunately for Linton, her husband manages the finances of a country with a bit of a deficit, so while she might feel that her styling choices suited her, some Instagram users did not.

She took her post down after a torrent of negative comments.

According to CNN and some social media screen grabs, Linton and a user got into an exchange over the post.

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable” an Instagram user wrote, to which Linton responded: “@jennimiller29 cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?!”

After a couple of snarky replies to her critics, Linton took down the post and said in a statement, “I apologize for my post on social media yesterday as well as my response. It was inappropriate and highly insensitive.”

However insensitive, it is hard to deny that Linton’s styling was on point. So, since most Americans don’t have $13,000+ plus shopping budgets, we’ve put together an accessible way to get Louise Linton’s look for much less.

Steve Madden’s Wish stilettos are on sale for $29.98 and offer studded treatments around the straps. For a billowing pep in your step, C/MEO’s wide leg trousers are on sale for $154. Equipment’s Signature washed-silk shirt looks just as chic as Linton’s button-up, and it’s $220. Rebecca Minkoff’s small top handle crossbody bag is available for $325, and a statement-making silk scarf from Céline is $75 on consignment website therealreal.com. Grand total: around $804.

Steve Madden Wish pump, $30; stevemadden.com Courtesy of Steve Madden

C/MEO Wide leg trousers, $154; farfetch.com Courtesy of Farfetch

Equipment Signature washed-silk shirt, $220; net-a-porter.com Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

Céline Silk sleigh scarf, $75 consignment; therealreal.com Courtesy of The Real Real

Gucci 54MM square sunglasses, $150; saksoff5th.com Courtesy of saksoff5th.com