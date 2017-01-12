David Beckham and Kate Moss Cross Pinkies for Louis Vuitton’s Children’s Charity Campaign

David Beckham at the UNICEF Ball. REX Shutterstock.

David Beckham, Kate Moss, Priyanka Chopra and more stars have already taken a pinky-crossing promise to support Louis Vuitton and UNICEF’s campaign to help children in crisis around the world.

Today, Louis Vuitton’s global network of stores will raise funds and awareness about the cause through #MakeAPromise Day.

Support Louis Vuitton and UNICEF’s aim to help children in crisis by donating at Support.unicef.org/lvforunicef or spreading awareness online using #MakeAPromise. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

The luxury brand’s 460 stores worldwide will open doors in more than 60 countries with special products that benefit UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts, which provide support to children facing diseases, natural disasters and other conflicts.

Louis Vuitton will donate $200 to the organization for each sale of its Silver Lockit pendants ($600) or bracelets ($500).

Broken down, the $200 can provide six first aid kits or 25 fleece blankets or 45 life-saving mosquito nets that help fight against malaria.

Celebrity fans of the label have already lent a boost of star power to the campaign by sharing their pinky-posed images on social networks. Those who want to support the cause in other ways can make a direct donation to UNICEF on Support.unicef.org/lvforunicef or spread awareness through the social media campaign by using #makeapromise and sharing a photo — posing with a friend — with pinky fingers crossed (“promise” symbol).