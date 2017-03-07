These Boots Were a Favorite Among the Stars Sitting Front Row at Louis Vuitton

View Slideshow Sophie Turner arriving at the Louis Vuitton runway show on March 7. REX Shutterstock

Louis Vuitton was the final major runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which wraps today.

Michelle Williams, Lea Seydoux and Jennifer Connelly — three of the house’s famous faces — were at the show, held at the Louvre. French actresses Isabelle Huppert and Catherine Deneuve sat front row among American stars Justin Theroux and Jaden Smith.

Most of the famous guests were decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including Connelly and actress Sophie Turner, who both wore the label’s thigh-high white leather boots. Seydoux wore the same pair in black.

Jennifer Connelly in thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Sophie Turner in thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Lea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Williams and Adele Exarchopoulos wore the “Gamble Diva” style, which we’ve seen recently on other stars including Kendall Jenner and Emma Watson.

Michelle Williams wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

Adele Exarchopoulos in Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Catherine Deneuve looked classically chic in a pair of black pumps with Louis Vuitton’s logo print on the heel.

Catherine Deneuve in Louis Vuitton pumps. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars who sat front row at Louis Vuitton.

Want more?

Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne & More Stars at the Chanel Fall ’17 Show

Pamela Anderson, Rita Ora and More Celebs in the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj’s Lets Loose in Very Revealing Outfit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week