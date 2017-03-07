These Boots Were a Favorite Among the Stars Sitting Front Row at Louis Vuitton

By / 5 mins ago
Sophie Turner Louis Vuitton Front Row View Slideshow
Sophie Turner arriving at the Louis Vuitton runway show on March 7.
Louis Vuitton was the final major runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which wraps today.

Michelle Williams, Lea Seydoux and Jennifer Connelly — three of the house’s famous faces — were at the show, held at the Louvre. French actresses Isabelle Huppert and Catherine Deneuve sat front row among American stars Justin Theroux and Jaden Smith.

Most of the famous guests were decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including Connelly and actress Sophie Turner, who both wore the label’s thigh-high white leather boots. Seydoux wore the same pair in black.

Jennifer Connelly Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesJennifer Connelly in thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock
Sophie Turner Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesSophie Turner in thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock
Lea Seydoux Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesLea Seydoux in Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Michelle Williams and Adele Exarchopoulos wore the “Gamble Diva” style, which we’ve seen recently on other stars including Kendall Jenner and Emma Watson.

Michelle Williams Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesMichelle Williams wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock
Adele Exarchopoulos Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesAdele Exarchopoulos in Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

Catherine Deneuve looked classically chic in a pair of black pumps with Louis Vuitton’s logo print on the heel.

Catherine Deneuve Louis Vuitton Front Row CelebritiesCatherine Deneuve in Louis Vuitton pumps. REX Shutterstock

