Erica Pelosini & Louis Leeman on Being Inspired by Los Angeles

Since planting roots in 2015, stylist Erica Pelosini and designer Louis Leeman have wasted no time immersing themselves in the California cultural landscape, using it to fuel their globe-trotting fashion escapades with her glossy editorial work and his signature shoe label.

This dynamic, over-the-top (her), dapper (him) duo spoke with Footwear News at their home in Beverly Hills about moving to Los Angeles and what’s next for the Leeman label.

How has moving to L.A. impacted your work and style?

Erica Pelosini: “Because we both come from Europe, we’ve been living most of our lives between Italy and Paris. The fashion and craftsmanship there is very inspiring. When we moved here, we were inspired more by the everyday, causal style.

“It’s either casual or fully dressed up for a gala. But Ferragamo started in Hollywood, after all.”

What’s next for the Louis Leeman brand?

Pelosini: “We are launching women’s and trying to do more together. It makes sense, and we are going to launch baby soon as well, because we are thinking about family.”

